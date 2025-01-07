‘Police Academy’ Star Steve Guttenberg Helps Firefighters Clear Abandoned Cars During Pacific Palisades Wildfire

Actor Steve Guttenberg, best known for his starring turns in the Police Academy series along with other 1980s favorites like Short Circuit and Cocoon, was seen helping firefighters clear the roads of abandoned cars during the horrific Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

As Breitbart News reported, a horrific wildfire broke out in the Pacific Palisades amid an ongoing windstorm, which officials have said may be the worst to hit the Los Angeles area since the 2011 windstorm that caused millions of dollars in property damage, including mass power outages and uprooted trees. After authorities ordered people to evacuate their homes, the situation became so dire that people were seen abandoning their cars in the middle of the road to escape the massive blaze, which firefighters were then forced to bulldoze to clear the way.

Actor Steve Guttenberg, a neighborhood resident, later joined in on the effort to help clear the road for emergency vehicles along Palisades Drive and Sunset Boulevard near Highland Village. Speaking with KTLA 5’s Gene Kang, Guttenberg urged those abandoning their vehicles to leave their keys behind so people like himself can potentially drive them out of the way incoming fire trucks.

“What’s happening is people take their keys with them as if they’re in a parking lot. This is not a parking lot. We really need people to move their cars,” he siad. “If you leave your car behind, leave the key in there so a guy like me can move your car so that these fire trucks can get up there. It’s really, really important.”

The Police Academy star added that certain friends of his in the area were unable to evacuate due to the massive traffic jam on Palisades Drive.

“There are people stuck up there. So we’re trying to clear Palisades Drive and I’m walking up there as far as I can moving cars,” he said.

“There are families up there, there are pets up there. There are people who really need help,” he further stressed.

Guttenberg concluded by urging fellow residents to “band together” and focus on the essentials.

“Don’t worry about your personal property. Just get out. Get your loved ones and get out,” he said.

