Adam Carolla Predicts Los Angeles Fires Will Push Californians to Abandon Democrats: ‘They’re Going to Convert’

Comedian and podcast host Adam Carolla has predicted that the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires will lead wealthy California elites to abandon the Democrat party, or at least persuade them to vote somewhat less blue, because of the onerous amounts of state regulation they will face when they attempt to rebuild.

In his most recent podcast episode, Adam Carolla argued that California’s permit process for rebuilding is so needlessly daunting and drawn-out that true-blue voters will turn on Democrats out of sheer frustration.

“So here’s what’s going to happen. All these people who are deep blue Democrats are now going to have to pull a permit to rebuild, and they’re going to get the 28-year-old bitch from the Coastal Commission telling them to go fuck off and then they’re going to vote for Trump or whoever’s Trumpian next,” Carolla said.

He later added: “When they start getting the regulation, they’re going to go nuts. And when they start running into the bureaucracy and the red tape, they’re going to start going nuts and they’re going to vote for Rick Caruso next time.”

“They’re going to convert. I am telling you, these are the bluest people on the planet and they’re going to be fucking rip shit pissed when the City and the Coastal Commission tell them to fuck off.”

Both Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D) are facing widespread condemnation for their failure to manage the unfolding L.A. wildfires, with many noting that their water and forest management policies led to the unfolding catastrophe that already ranks as the worst fires in L.A. county history.

Follow Breitbart News’ coverage of the L.A. wildfires here.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com