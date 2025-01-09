Jamie Lee Curtis Breaks Down on ‘Tonight Show,’ Pledges $1 Million to L.A. Wildfire Relief Efforts: ‘It’s F**king Gnarly’

In an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday night, actress Jamie Lee Curtis teared up over the devastation caused by the wildfires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas this week.

The Halloween star told fans that the fires threatened her own home in the Pacific Palisades area, and in a social media post lamented, “My community and possibly my home is on fire,” though she later reported that her home was spared, according to Variety.

Curtis left L.A. for New York on Tuesday to appear with Jimmy Fallon just as the wildfires were breaking out and during the segment, she spoke of the disaster befalling her home.

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning,” she told Fallon’s audience. “I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s fucking gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California.”

She spoke of the fires breaking out in multiple locales and added, “this is literally where I live.”

“Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it’s a really awful situation,” she emotionally explained.

Curtis said that she hopes to quickly rush home on Thursday to be with her family and reach out to help her friends.

She also noted that she is an ambassador for the Red Cross urged people to donate to the charity. The film star has also pledged to donate a million dollars to recovery efforts.

“Do anything you can, anything in your community to help people. Whether you need it or not now, you will need it,” she told the audience. “Give blood, donate, whatever you can do, animal shelters. And remember, since I’m on the middle of a very big television show, for anyone living anywhere, have an emergency kit in your house.”

Many celebrities have lost their homes already in Southern California.

The list so far includes, James Woods, Denise Crosby, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Miles Teller, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, Billy Crystal, Spencer Pratt, John Goodman, Anna Faris, Cameron Mathison, Cobie Smulders, Diane Warren, and Cary Elwes, among others.

