Oscar Nominations Pushed Back Due to L.A. Wildfires

This year’s Oscar nominations announcement has been delayed by 48-hours due to the deadly wildfires raging across vast swathes the Los Angeles area.

It had been scheduled for Friday 17 January, but the stars and films up for Academy Awards will now be revealed on 19 January, the BBC reports.

The voting for the nearly 10,000 Academy members, which opened on 8 January, has also been extended by two days, until Tuesday 14 January.

Former Oscars host Billy Crystal is among the celebrities who have lost homes in the blaze, as well as Paris Hilton, James Woods, Miles Teller and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as Breitbart News reported.

In a letter sent to members on Wednesday, Academy CEO Bill Kramer said: “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California.

“So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

Conan O’Brien will host the 2025 Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard on 2 March.

The latest blaze broke out in the Hollywood Hills, close to Hollywood Boulevard and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, late on Wednesday afternoon.

Over 100,000 people have now been told to flee at least five separate blazes.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame, the TLC Chinese Theatre, Dolby Theater, Capitol Records Building, Magic Castle, and the Hollywood Bowl have all been cleared as the blaze – dubbed the Sunset Fire – continues to wreak havoc.