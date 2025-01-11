‘F OFF’: Mandy Moore Roasted for Sharing In-Laws’ GoFundMe Page During L.A. Fires, Lashes Out at Critics

Singer and actress Mandy Moore, whose estimated net worth is $14 million, has been blasted on social media for sharing a GoFundMe page for her relatives who lost their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Moore, who shared a GoFundMe page for her brother-in-law and sister-in-law who lost their house in the Eaton Fire, was met with heavy backlash from social media users who asked why the millionaire celebrity can’t just cover the costs herself.

“Mandy Moore promoting a GoFundMe for her family while she sits on 10+ million net worth is not a good look,” one X user reacted.

“Why did Mandy Moore have to be one of those rich celebs who ask for donations for their relatives,” another asked, adding: “Girl you’re worth millions why would we donate to your brother when there’s people effected by the fires who don’t have rich siblings.”

“Seriously? This can’t be for real! She wants the public to help her family — she’s worth $14M!” a third exclaimed.

“This makes my blood boil,” another commented. “Mandy needs to go F herself. Entitled PoS. If she wants to start a GoFundMe, how about starting it for ppl who have lost everything and no funds to replace what’s been taken.”

“Mandy Moore just doesn’t have enough money to help out her family right now,” another quipped.

“Mandy Moore has a net worth of $14m and has previously used her star power to endorse Democrats, the party whose misplaced priorities (such as skin color and sexuality over competence, and an insignificant fish over water resources) caused this disaster,” another pointed out.

“Greedy Democrat,” another X user echoed. “Mandy Moore is just taking from others who are in dire need of financial help.”

“Mandy Moore is a millionaire and can well afford to support her family,” another wrote. “If I was giving money to a GoFundMe I would give it to the ordinary working people who work everyday on a basic salary who have lost their jobs and homes.”

Moore ended up lashing out at those who lobbed criticism at her, telling them to “Kindly fuck off.”

The “Candy” singer called out “People questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money google says someone has,” saying such inquires are “NOT helpful or empathetic.”

“Of course we are,” Moore insisted. “Our buddy Matt started this go fund me and I’m sharing because people have asked how they can help them. We just lost most of our life in a fire too.”

“Kindly F OFF,” the A Walk to Remember actress declared, adding, “No one is forcing you to do anything.”

Nonetheless, the GoFundMe page Moore shared for her relatives ended up surpassing its $175,000 goal.

