Robert Davi Slams California Leadership over Fires: ‘Gavin Newsom Should Be Thrown Out of Office’

Veteran actor and singer Robert Davi has gone nuclear on California leaders for their catastrophic mismanagement of the Los Angeles fires, saying California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “should thrown out of office.”

Robert Davi posted an impassioned video on Thursday in which he also slammed L.A. Mayor Karen Bass (D) and called out all the “elite left Hollywood woke” celebrities — including late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher — who have spent years protecting and promoting Democrat politicians.

In the case of stars like Dwayne Johnson and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Davi called on them to use their massive social media platforms to start speaking out about the failure of leadership that has plunged the state into chaos.

Davi took direct aim at Newsom’s governorship.

“Gavin Newsom should be thrown out of office,” he said. “He should have been recalled when Larry Elder ran against him and yet they slandered Larry.”

He then called left-wing celebrities “weak fucks.”

“Even those quiet Hollywood conservatives, speak up! Because Hollywood has an effect on things,” he said.

Davi noted that he lived in California for nearly five decades, recalling that it used to be more balanced politically before it became a one-party state. He said he moved to Florida three years ago.

Davi also appeared on Fox Business over the weekend where he also laid in on Newsom.

“Gavin Newsom should go back to the French Laundry and have a cocktail and retire,” he said.

He later added: “I’m not just blaming the politicians… The culpability also has to go to the Hollywood community.”

“For decades they have sniffed up the smell of the left-wing in America.”

He added: “Actors are frighted to speak out. They’re frightened because of their jobs, they’re frighted of being black listed.”

“There are so many bad policies that are made out of emotions… the left appeals to the emotion and not to the common sense. And thank God for Donald Trump and the new administration coming in.”

