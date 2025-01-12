Watch: Actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley Call L.A. Fire Criticism of Mayor Bass ‘Racist’

Actresses Yvette Nicole Brown and Kym Whitley told TMZ criticism of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and her response to the wildfires raging through her city is based in racism.

Yvette Nicole Brown, best known for her role on the TV sitcom Community, is seen on video released by TMZ insisting that she has never seen such criticism of a city mayor during a natural disaster and implied that the only reason anyone is attacking Mayor Bass is because Bass is black.

Both actors revealed that they are strict supporters of Bass and are dismissive of the attacks on her.

For her part, Young & Hungry cast member Kym Whitley claimed that Bass has been doing a great job as L.A.’s mayor and she said she is not mad at Bass, but “mad for her,” and added, “this is not the time to blame” people.

At the start of the video, Brown immediately threw the race card, saying, “She’s got a spine of steel and she’s also been a Black woman in America a very long time, so none of this is new to her. We’re made because we’re tired of it, but we’re mad for her.”

Whitley jumped in to say of Mayor Bass, “we have to stand behind her and support her.”

Brown went on to blast people for assuming Bass has any control over what happens in other nearby communities. “She’s not mayor of every municipality in California. We got people who are mad that she didn’t fix the fires in Malibu. She’s not the mayor of Malibu. What is she supposed to do in a city she’s not the mayor of?”

Whitley added that even people in L.A. should not be blaming Bass, especially those who live in areas that have escaped the ravages of the wildfires., and exclaimed, “This is not the time to blame, it’s time to get some resources,” and pointed out that Bass has “reached out far” to other countries for help.

“Just let her do her work,” Brown chanted several times as Whitley spoke.

Brown ended the video once again throwing the race card.

“We have fires every year,” Brown said. “I’ve never seen everybody act like this and blame one person for a natural disaster. I’ve never seen it. Now what’s different this time? Interesting, isn’t it?”

“Amen, sister,” Whitley concluded.

TMZ added that Whitley had been required to evacuate her home in Tarzana.

