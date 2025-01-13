Joe Rogan: America Has ‘Unique Freedom’ Because 1st Amendment Protected By 2nd Amendment

During and a back-and-forth with actor and comedian Theo Von, Joe Rogan discussed gun ownership and said that the United States has “unique freedom” because “the First Amendment is protected by the Second Amendment.”

The segment on guns began with Joe Rogan Experience host Rogan saying, “I think the American people have an exponential number in comparison to every other country. We have so much more weapons than any other country and I think we have more guns than the entire Chinese Army, by a large amount.”

Von responded by noting that guns are part of America’s culture and that “there is no way not to have guns here.”

Rogan observed, “There are more guns than there are people here.”

Von then noted how crazy he finds the talk of gun bans and asked Rogan how anyway could even began to carry out such a ban if they tried.

Rogan responded, “You’re not going to get rid of guns altogether, you’re not going to eliminate the technology. So the technology…exists, someone’s going to have guns, who’s going to have those guns? The government’s going to have those guns, so you’re basically giving the guns to people who are known liars.”

Rogan closed the segment by saying, “The reason why the United States has such a unique freedom is because the First Amendment is protected by the Second Amendment.”

On January 12, 2024, Breitbart News pointed to National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) numbers showing that estimated number of firearms in U.S. civilian hands topped 473 million by the end of 2021. Moreover, Moreover, there are 28,144,000 rifles in circulation at that time that fit the Democrat’s “assault weapons” descriptor.

To Rogan’s point, Founding Father James Madison used Federalist 46 to explain that Americans are exceptional because armed, and that such exceptionalism provides them an ultimate check on federal overreach.

