Joy Behar Questions Carrie Underwood’s ‘Love’ of Country for Agreeing to Perform at Trump Inauguration

ABC's The View co-host Joy Behar has attacked Carrie Underwood for agreeing to perform at the second inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump, calling into question the country music star's patriotism,

Joy Behar took aim at Carrie Underwood on Tuesday’s show.

“She says ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize someone who was a convicted felon, who really wants to destroy our country, in my opinion,” Behar said. “I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon, which I can say now every day.”

Behar received pushback from fellow host Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“Respectfully, a lot of my family voted for Trump. They love the country and voted for him. I think that people make these decisions for a lot of reasons,” Griffin said.

Behar replied: “Fine, and I would not be the person to say don’t do it. ‘Cause I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me but that’s another story.”

Former View co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck later criticized Behar’s comments during a Fox News interview.

“She [Behar] wants to attach her name to Carrie Underwood’s name so that she maintains relevance because they know the ship is sinking,” said Hasselbeck.

As Breitbart News reported, Carrie Underwood is set to perform “America the Beautiful” during Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

