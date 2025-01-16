Kelly Osbourne Blasts Celebrities Using L.A. Wildfires as ‘Photo Op’

Kelly Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, blasted the “really disturbing” celebrities she says have been using the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires as a “photo op.”

“I have a question: is it just me being my normal overthinking, cynical self, or is it really disturbing to see all of these celebrities using other people’s pain and suffering as a photo op?” Kelly Osbourne said in a recent Instagram Story, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Watch Below:

“To say, ‘Look, I’m helping. I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I don’t believe you help so that you can get attention for helping. I believe you just help because you want to,” the The Osbournes star continued.

She concluded her video, stating, “I think it’s so wrong. No one asked you to come out and give hugs. Go home.”

While Kelly Osbourne never named the celebrities she was referring to, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen on Friday touring the devastation and handing out food to those affected in Pasadena — a move Family Ties star Justine Bateman slammed a photo op.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers,” Bateman wrote in a Friday X post, adding, “What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved.”

“They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists,” Bateman added.

Bateman is not the only one to slam Harry and Meghan’s “photo op.” Others have taken to social media to express similar sentiments.

“They are desperate for attention and absolutely disgusting,” one X user reacted.

“They just want publicity, nothing else! Remember her Netflix show is coming out! So needs to be sees and talk about them!” another exclaimed.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter Susan Hirasuna, meanwhile, called Harry and Meghan’s trip to Pasadena “hanging out with the commoners.”

“Haven’t the poor people of Los Angeles suffered enough?” one X user asked. “Imagine losing everything in the incomprehensibly devastating wildfires, only to find yourself in the background of the latest photo-op by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.”

As Breitbart News reported, wildfires sparked last week and spread quickly due to high winds, forcing residents to evacuate and causing historic destruction to homes.

At the time of this writing, four active wildfires are ablaze at once, located in the Pacific Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, and Auto areas, according to CalFire, which lists the Palisades Fire — that has ravaged a staggering 23,713 acres — as only 22 percent contained.

A total of 40,695 acres in the Los Angeles area have burned and more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed as a result of these ongoing wildfires. Additionally, 24 fatalities have also been confirmed at the time of this writing.

