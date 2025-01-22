‘Bling Empire: New York’ Star Lynn Ban Dead At 52

Netflix’s Bling Empire: New York star Lynn Ban was found dead on Monday at the age of 52 after undergoing brain surgery.

Ban, who was also a prominent jewelry designer, was discovered by her husband dead in a bed at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday in a Tribeca home, sources told New York Post.

The reality star had recently undergone brain surgery following a near-fatal skiing accident in Aspen on Christmas Eve, and posted photos of the aftermath on Instagram.

“And In a blink of an eye… life can change,” Ban wrote in a December 30 Instagram post, before explaining how she had suffered “a ski accident that would change my life” while on vacation in Aspen with her family.

Ban said that despite being cleared by ski patrol for a concussion, she developed a headache and decided to go to a hospital for a CAT scan with her husband Jett Kain.

“I went in a taxi with Jett and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital,” she said. “Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

Ban’s son, Sebastian, confirmed that his mother had died in a Wednesday Instagram post.

“To my mums followers,” Sebastian began in an Instagram post on Ban’s page. “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.”

“Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person,” he continued. “I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.”

“She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process,” Sebastian added. “She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our Entire family throughout her whole life.”

“Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be,” Ban’s son said.

Sebastian concluded his post, writing, “As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me ‘I love you more than life itself’ mum.”

Ban was the founder of Lynn Ban Jewelry and had pieces worn by stars including Rihanna, Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.