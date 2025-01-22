Rapper Sexyy Red Deletes A.I. Photo of MLK After Being Called ‘Dishonoring and Deplorable’ by Bernice King

Rapper Sexyy Red deleted a photoshopped image of herself dancing with famed civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. after the fallen leader’s daughter, Bernice King, called the photo “disrespectful.”

The “Get It Sexyy” rapper had posted the image on January 20, which is recognized as Martin Luther King Jr Day in the U.S.

The doctored photo shows the rapper dancing face-to-face, and-in-hand with King while other black club-goers dance in the background.

She also posted a second image where she was photoshopped into a historic photo of King leading a protest march.

However, the posts were not appreciated by King’s daughter, Bernice, who called for the images to be taken down, according to NME.com.

“This is intentionally dishonouring, deplorable, and disrespectful of my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty,” King’s daughter wrote on X. “Please delete.”

The rapper immediately complied with King’s requests. But King also rejected calls for her to further denounce or disrespect Sexyy Red.

“Please don’t project your thoughts onto me. I don’t believe Sexyy Red to be a ‘degenerate’, ‘ghetto’, or ‘trash’. I have spoken out in the past about the use of and comparison to either of my parents to denigrate other people,” King warned her followers.

“I just don’t understand this type of use of my father’s image (on #MLKDay, no less), in a way that does not convey what we know to be true about his service and sacrifice,” King continued. “Even if you disagree with him or with his tactics or even believe things said about him by people who hated him, why do this?”

The rapper defended herself even as she apologized for the two images, writing, “You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just reposted something I saw that I thought was innocent.”

