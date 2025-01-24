Denis Leary Updates Lyrics of ’90s Hit Song ‘A**hole’ to Shame Non-Maskers — Years After COVID Pandemic Ended

Actor Denis Leary appeared on The Tonight Show on Thursday to debut an updated version of his popular 1993 song “Asshole,” which he rewrote to include an attack on people who won’t wear a COVID-19 mask.

The 67-year-old actor who has not had a hit show since 2011’s Rescue Me, sang his updated 32-year-old song for Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show, which is the least-watched of the late-night shows with ratings that have fallen consistently for years.

The new song updated the list of things that might make you an “asshole” today.

Some of the new gauche acts includes going to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting with a flask, going to see Wicked and screaming out every song, and taking up too many parking spaces with a Tesla Cybertruck.

Oddly, more than two years after the COVID scare subsided, Leary went on the attack against anti-maskers and sings, “I know I have COVID but I don’t wear a mask.”

The new lyrics also say that as an “asshole,” Leary shows up at Taylor Swift concerts “totally lit,” and then starts a mosh pit, leaves “one-star reviews” on Amazon, and “removes all the screws” on a Boeing aircraft.

Here is Leary’s original 1993 song if your familiarity with one-hit-wonder novelty records doesn’t go back that far:

Leary is currently trying to sell fans on a Fox military comedy TV series entitled, Going Dutch, of which four episodes have aired.

