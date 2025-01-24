Watch: Megyn Kelly Breaks Down Barack, Michelle Obama Divorce Reports and Jennifer Aniston Romance Rumors

Megyn Kelly broke down the divorce rumors swirling around former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, and how actress Jennifer Aniston could be involved.

“There seems to be some momentum picking up in the rumor mill about their marriage,” Kelly said of the Obamas, before citing multiple people with connections in inner circles in Washington, D.C., who say they have heard “whispers about cracks in their relationship.”

Watch Below:

Kelly cited writer Jessica Reed Kraus’s “House Inhabit” Substack, noting she pointed out, “Michelle Obama’s absence at Jimmy Carter’s funeral certainly raised some eyebrows,” but the announcement “she won’t be attending Trump’s inauguration confirms something is definitely going on between her and Barack.”

“Whispers about cracks in their relationship have been circulating D.C. for over a year now, but this feels like the first public proof of a marriage on the rocks,” Kelly said, quoting Kraus.

But the plot thickens, with Kraus going on to reveal that “For months, I’ve heard Jennifer Aniston’s name tied to Barack. At first, it seemed ridiculous, but the rumors have remained steady among New York and L.A. circles.”

“I should reiterate to the audience that Aniston has denied it,” Kelly said, before noting that Kraus’s Substack post goes on to cite a DM she received, reading, “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle.”

“At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually — Jennifer herself admitted it,” the DM continues, adding, “They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

Kelly went on to cite others who she called “very serious journalists,” saying they are “telling me they are hearing that the Obama divorce rumors,” adding that “a senior political correspondent for Puck” also confirmed she “certainly heard it for a while, too.”

“I do not know whether this is true at all, but if it is true, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democrat circles — never mind America — I don’t remember a presidential divorce in modern history,” Kelly said.

While America has had a few presidents who have gotten married, divorced, and remarried before becoming President of the United States, there is yet to be a president in U.S. history to get divorced after serving in the White House.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.