Resistance Fading: ‘Sad’ Madonna Posts Cleavage Instead of Teasing White House Bombing at Start of Trump Admin

Madonna, the reliably left-wing pop star who’s now old enough to collect medicare, took time in between face surgeries to attempt to inspire a tattered “Trump Resistance” with a less than 30 word post on X urging her followers to “Don’t give up the fight!”

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” the “Material Girl” crooner said in a message that included a pride flag and a broken heart emoji. “Don’t give up the fight!”

This sappy, breast-baring missive is, of course, a far cry from how Madonna expressed herself in reaction to the first time Donald Trump beat the Democrat’s pantsuit presidential candidate.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I’m outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything,” Madonna told a packed crowd of Trump resistance revelers at a Women’s March protest in January 2017, to thunderous applause. Those comments, however, resulted in a Secret Service investigation and radio stations pulling her music from the airwaves.

Madonna’s X post is, perhaps, a sign that she’s moved on from the post-election anguish that had her stuffing her face with “fuck Trump” cake.

She told her nearly 20 million IG followers at the time she was “trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson