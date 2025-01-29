Actor Kelsey Grammer issued a scathing critique of Los Angeles officials this week, saying they “took their eye off the ball” during the destructive wildfires, which devastated the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, northern Pasadena, and parts of Malibu.

Speaking with Fox News, the Frasier star said he hoped that Los Angeles and California would hold those in office accountable for what happened.

“I’ve always been a little bit on the more conservative side of things politically around here, so that shift seems to be unfolding because of … I guess you’d call it malfeasance in office,” Grammer said.

“I mean, I don’t really know what else to say, but somebody took their eye off the ball, and there’s probably going to be some accountability for that. But you never know in California,” he added.

Grammer also reflected on the tragic “loss of life” during the fires, which killed at least 29 people while displacing thousands.

“When you lose everything you have, and that’s happened to me a couple of times in my lifetime, it’s just [like], OK, that’s [when] you pick up, and you figure out what’s going to happen next, one foot in front of the other. That’s how it has to be,” he said.

“For many, they’re going to want to find a new way to live, a new way forward, a new place to live. But I know a lot of people want to stay, and I wish them well with it. And I’m certainly going to do everything I can to help,” he added.

The Palisades Fire destroyed 6,837 homes and other structures and burned 23,448 acres. The Eaton Fire destroyed 9,418 homes and burned 14,021 acres.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.