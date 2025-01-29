Vogue Attacks Melania Trump’s White House Portrait

After spending the past four years fawning over former First Lady Jill Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, who have both been featured on the cover multiple times, Vogue launched an attack on First Lady Melania Trump, comparing her to a “freelance magician.”

“Trump look[ed] more like a freelance magician than a public servant,” Vogue fashion writer Hannah Jackson wrote of Melania Trump’s recently-unveiled official White House portrait.

In her piece, published Tuesday, Jackson goes on to say, “Trump looked more like she was guest starring on an episode of The Apprentice than assuming the role of first lady of the United States,” adding that the black-and-white photo looks like as though the first lady is trying to convey, “You’re fired.”

“Trump’s clothing certainly didn’t help the boardroom pastiche,” the fashion writer continues, before critiquing Melania Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo jacket and Ralph Lauren cummerbund and trousers, attacking her “choice to wear a tuxedo” over “a blazer or blouse.”

“It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics,” Jackson further lamented.

The Vogue fashion writer went on to point out that the first lady’s portrait “is noticeably more toned down than her 2017 White House portrait,” which showed Melania Trump in color, “wide-eyed” and “smiling.”

“Trump regularly sends messages with her clothing choices,” Jackson added.

While the fashion writer surmised that Melania Trump is trying to send a message hinting to “wealth” through “the coterie of tech CEOs who sat in the front row at the 2025 inauguration,” others have had a different take on the first lady’s messaging.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s official portraits are more serious in tone than their first time in the White House, which has been unsurprising for many, who have noted the way the Trump family has been treated in recent years.

The Biden regime persecuted President Trump through unprecedented lawfare, including an FBI raid of his and Melania’s home at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. Additionally, Trump survived two assassination attempts within two months ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” Melania Trump said in a video posted to her X account in September, adding, “Now, the silence around it feels heavy.”

“I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth,” she further declared.

