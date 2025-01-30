Jesse Eisenberg, Who Played Mark Zuckerberg, Blasts Tech Bros over Trump

The Social Network star Jesse Eisenberg has called out Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and other billionaire “tech bros,” claiming they should be doing “good things for the world” instead of warming up to President Donald Trump.

In an appearance this week on HBO’s Real Time, host Bill Maher asked Eisenberg “what’s going on with the tech bros” for attending this month’s Trump inauguration.

“You played Lex Luthor in the Superman movie and it’s interesting because I see Zuckerberg now at the inauguration and he’s right at the seat of power,” Maher said. “You kind of played Lex Luthor as a tech bro, and you must have some feelings, because you also played, famously in The Social Network, Mark Zuckerberg. What do you make of all that’s going on with the tech bros?”

Jesse Eisenberg replied: “I look at it from a very specific perspective, which is: If you’re so rich and powerful, why are you not just spending your days doing good things for the world? So it’s hard for me to understand the specifics of what they’re doing.”

The Real Time studio audience applauded its approval.

Zuckerberg, who serves as CEO of Meta, has warmed up to President Donald Trump following November’s election, after spending a fortune trying to stop Trump four years ago.

Since Trump’s decisive victory in November, Zuckerberg has announced that Facebook and Instagram will no longer conduct fact-checking, which was widely regarded as an attempt to stifle speech critical of establishment left orthodoxy.

He has also met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and attended the January 20 inauguration.

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has also changed his tune about Trump, recently killing the Washington Post‘s plan to endorse Kamala Harris.