Billy Crystal Tugs Heartstrings in FireAid Benefit Concert Speech: ‘We Will Laugh Again’

Actor-comedian Billy Crystal made an appearance at the FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles on Thursday where he delivered a heartfelt speech about the pain of losing his home in the Palisades Fire.

Crystal appeared on stage at the KIA Forum following a performance by Green Day wearing a dark blue hoodie and a beanie – the clothes he wore the night he evacuated his home on January 7.

The When Harry Met Sally star first thanked the firefighters and first responders who risked their lives during the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire before recalling how he broke into tears upon returning to the rubble of his home of 46 years. According to Crystal, he had not wept as hard since the age of 15 after learning of his father’s death – a pivotal moment in his life that helped him learn the healing power of laughter.

As he sifted through the ashes of his destroyed home, Crystal then recalled how his daughter discovered the one thing from the fire that survived – a rock inscribed with word “Laughter.” Crystal said the rock helped him remember his 15-year-old self and vowed to use his gift of bringing laughter to help the nation heal from a national tragedy.

“With your help around the country and here in the room, we’ll laugh again, we’re going to listen to music again, and we’re going to be okay,” he concluded. “L.A. Strong!”

The FireAid benefit concert will feature the talents of Alanis Morissette, Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, and many more.

