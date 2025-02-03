Alicia Keys Declares ‘DEI a Gift’ During Grammys Acceptance Speech

Pop legend Alicia Keys claimed that DEI policies are a “gift” to America as she received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

After winning the award recognizing her decades in the music industry, Keys called for more “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) in America, not less.

“This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices,” said Keys on sage. “We’ve seen on this stage talented, hardworking people from different backgrounds with different points of view, and it changes the game. DEI is not a threat, it’s a gift.”

Keyes’ rant comes on the tail of an election that seemed to prove that most Americans don’t agree with her that DEI is anything like a “gift.” Donald Trump, who ran a campaign specifically against DEI practices, won in the biggest popular vote and electoral landslides in years.

Keys has been a font of controversy over the years with her radicalism. In 2023, for instance, after Hamas terrorists murdered thousands of Jews, Keys happily posted a message to X about how she suddenly had a hankering to take up paragliding, which was one of the methods Hamas used to launch their attack.

She later claimed she did not intend to invoke Hamas with her paragliding comment. But not many believed her.

Keys was also a leading voice in the music industry for the Black Lives Matter and anti-cop movements. In 2020, she decried the “destructive culture of police violence,” and accused police of “gunning down” blacks, despite statistics showing that out of a country of 300 million citizens, American police kill only about 600 people a year of all races — and the bulk of those deaths are of white people as only about 25 percent are blacks.

