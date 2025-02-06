Actress Mia Farrow Despairs Over Trump: ‘Why Can’t We Impeach Him’

Well, that didn’t take long.

President Donald Trump hasn’t been back in office a month and already Hollywood celebrities are wishing for him to be impeached. A few weeks ago it was actor and CNN show host Michael Ian Black screeching “fucking impeach” Trump. This week its actress Mia Farrow.

“Impeach Trump!! He is breaking the law every day. IMPEACH him!!,” Farrow said Wednesday on the left’s favorite Twitter alternative, Bluesky. “Clinton was impeached for lying about an affair with an intern. Trump’s offenses are FAR more grievous.”

Farrow, of course, didn’t dig into the details around what laws she claims Trump is breaking to warrant an impeachment. Hours later, she was seemingly deeper in her despair and still light on those details.

“Everything they’re doing is illegal and immoral. Why cant we impeach him?” Farrow said.

It could be a long four years for the Rosemary’s Baby star. Just a few days ago she was floating the conspiracy theory that President Trump will “start a war” to secure a third term in office.