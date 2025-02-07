Michael Rapaport Praises Trump: ‘I Like What I’m Seeing So Far’

Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport has praised President Donald Trump’s first few weeks back in the White House, singling out Trump’s executive order to combat the rising tide of antisemitism in major universities.

“I like what I’m seeing so far,” Rapaport said in recent episode of his podcast.

Michael Rapaport said that he is still willing to criticize President Trump but added that he wants the country to succeed no matter who is in the Oval Office.

“If Kamala won, I would be rooting for her. ‘Smokin’ Joe Biden won, I would be rooting for him. If ‘Dickstain’ Donald Trump won, I would be rooting for him,” he said. “I want them to do all the great things for me, for my family, for what I want as a voter.”

The Copland star later praised Trump for his executive order to combat anti-Jewish hate.

As Breitbart News reported, the order requires all executive agencies to identify ongoing actions against antisemitism, as well as actions that can be taken, within 60 days.

In addition, it directs certain agencies to push colleges and universities to monitor activities of “alien students and staff” who are involved in antisemitic protests, so that they can be investigated and deported.

“I am happy that a task force for antisemitism, for anti-Jewishness, has been implemented by Trump,” Rapaport said. “I love it.”

On Tuesday, the Trump administration launched investigations into antisemitism at five universities, making good on the president’s campaign promise to tackle the rise of anti-Jewish hatred on campus.

The investigations will be led by the Department of Education.

The five universities under investigation are Columbia, Northwestern, Portland State, the University of California Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.