Chelsea Handler Compares Melania Trump to a Prostitute at Critics Choice Awards

Comedian and former TV host Chelsea Handler took a vicious swipe at first lady Melania Trump by inferring that Trump is a prostitute while hosting the Critics Choice Awards on Friday.

In one of her bits on stage, Handler, who is responsible for a long and growing list of shows that were canceled after one or two seasons, joked that there have been a lot of biographical movies lately

“It was a huge year for biopics … Anora, about Melania Trump,” she said.

The 2024 film Anora is described as following the life of a “young sex worker from Brooklyn” who “meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened.”

Handler next attacked actress Cheryl Hines for daring to be married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., by quipping that actors who didn’t win anything at the awards show “will just be in the background, questioning your life choices, like Cheryl Hines at a Senate confirmation hearing.”

The comedienne also took a shot at President Donald Trump over his efforts to eliminate extremist, race-based Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies by calling herself a DEI hire. She then joked, “I wanna acknowledge that we’ve been through a lot lately … our entire country, waking up every day, not knowing what news we’re gonna hear that will disappoint and horrify us..”

This is the third year in a row that Handler has emceed the Critics Choice Awards.

In 2023, Handler admitted that show thought that the sun and the moon were the same thing until she was 40 when her sister informed her that the sun and moon were actually two different bodies in our solar system.

“This is true. I didn’t know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing,” Handler told Jimmy Fallon ahead of her hosting duties at her first Critics Choice Awards hosting gig.

Handler said her epiphany came while she and her sister were riding elephants in Africa.

“My older sister Simone looked up at the sky, and she said, ‘Chelsea, look up. It’s not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,’” Handler recalled of the moment. “I was like Scooby Doo. I’m like, ‘Ruh, what?’”

