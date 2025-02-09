HBO’s ‘Hacks’ Star Hannah Einbinder Delivers Climate Alarmism Lecture: ‘Really Dark Era of Climate Denial’

Actress Hannah Einbinder — who stars in the HBO Max series Hacks — delivered a climate change lecture during her acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica on Friday, pointing the finger of blame directly at oil and gas companies.

“The fossil fuel industry is to blame for the climate crisis and they need to pay to clean up the mess that they made,” the actress said while accepting the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series.

Hannah Einbinder went full-throttle on climate change at the start of her speech.

“Just like off the top of my head, I would say that we are on the brink of a really dark era of climate denial and Chevron scientists knew in the ’70s that plastic recycling was not efficient,” she said.

“They knew that only nine percent of plastic is actually recycled, and even from that nine percent, it’s only recycled one time. The fossil fuel industry is to blame for the climate crisis and they need to pay to clean up the mess that they made.”

“I just want to encourage everyone to fight for each other,” she later added. “Hopefully, we can all use our voices on this issue because planet Earth will be fine. It’s humanity that’s in trouble.”

Einbinder is the daughter of Saturday Night Live alumna Laraine Newman and actor Chad Einbinder.

The 25th Critics Choice Awards ceremony took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica. The evening’s big winner was A24’s Anora, which won best picture, beating out Netflix’s Emilia Perez, which is mired in controversy over its transgender star’s past social media posts.