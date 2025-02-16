‘Doctor Who’ Star David Tennant Rages at ‘Villain’ Trump During BAFTA Film Awards Opening Speech

BAFTA Film Awards host and Doctor Who star David Tennant took several shots at President Donald Trump during Sunday’s ceremony, labeling Trump a “villain” and making jokes about his hair.

During Tennant's opening monologue at the BAFTA Film Awards, the actor spoke about films such as The Brutalist and The Apprentice, among others.

“Let’s make some noise for the sublime, The Brutalist,” Tennant said during his speech. “A film about incredible architecture, in fact it’s the boldest architecture in film this year, apart from Donald Trump’s hair in The Apprentice.”

“Donald Trump — of course — he says he hasn’t seen The Apprentice because it’s a 15, it’s not on Nickelodeon,” Tennant continued.

“Donald Trump…. I’m worried, I’ve said his name three times, it’s like Beetlejuice. I’ve summoned him,” Tennant said, before adding, “Talking of villains. We’ve had many this year, not just Nosferatu.”

Tennant’s jokes about Trump come as he previously took shots at Trump during the BAFTA Film Awards last year.. During last year’s ceremony, Tennant spoke about the film Poor Things and described it as involving “a child’s brain” being “put in an adult’s body.”

“And last this year, one of those may be reelected president,” Tennant added.

Breitbart News has previously reported that during an LGBT award show, Tennant expressed that he wished Kemi Badenoch, the Leader of the Opposition and the Leader of the Conservative Party, “did not exist anymore,” due to her holding “traditional values.”

Tennant has also previously criticized people who oppose transgenderism, stating that he is tired of the “weaponization” surrounding transgender individuals rights.