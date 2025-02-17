Actor Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager, said that America should cancel Presidents Day due to Trump allegedly canceling “our justice system” and other causes.

Picardo issued his decree on the social media platform Blue Sky.

“Being that papers straws, The Gulf of Mexico and our justice system have been recently cancelled, let’s cancel Presidents’ Day,” he said.

Being that papers straws, The Gulf of Mexico and our justice system have been recently cancelled, let’s cancel Presidents’ Day. — Robert Picardo (@robertpicardo.bsky.social) February 16, 2025 at 8:15 PM

The celebration of Presidents Day has actually become a contentious issue on both the left and the right in recent years, with the former believing it forces America to celebrate notoriously bad presidents like Andrew Johnson and the latter believing the day should honor George Washington or Abraham Lincoln.

“The meaning of Presidents Day has changed dramatically, from being mostly unremarkable and filled with work for Washington in the 1700s to the bonanza of consumerism it has become today. For some historians, the holiday has lost all discernible meaning,” reported ABC.

The holiday began its transition from a celebration of Washington’s birthday after the Uniform Monday Holiday Act took effect in 1971, which moved the holiday to the third Monday in February.

“Lawmakers also noted clear benefits to the economy, including boosts in retail sales and travel on three-day weekends,” added ABC.

“The Uniform Monday Holiday Act took effect in 1971, moving Presidents Day to the third Monday in February. Sales campaigns soared, historian C. L. Arbelbide wrote in Prologue,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.