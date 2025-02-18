HBO’s John Oliver Vows to Stay in U.S. Despite Trump: ‘I’m Going Down with the Titanic!’

British comedian John Oliver has vowed to remain in the U.S. despite his loathing of President Donald Trump, saying “I’m going down with the Titanic!”

HBO’s Last Week Tonight host John Oliver appeared Monday on CBS’s The Late Show where Stephen Colbert asked if he would stay in America under the second Trump administration, or return home to Great Britain.

“Oh, no, I’m sticking it out. I’m going down with the Titanic!” replied Oliver, who recently obtained U.S. citizenship.

The comedians spent the next several minutes griping over President Trump’s first month in office.

“I don’t know how surprised you get to be about any of this,” Oliver said. “I think all of this was pretty much foreseeable.”

Colbert added: “It’s exactly what you thought but worse than you could have imagined.”

Both Oliver and Colbert have used their respective shows to attack Trump and his supporters, while coddling Democrats.

Just a few days before the November election, Oliver called Trump “an active threat.”

“Wouldn’t it be great to live in a world where he’s no longer an active threat, just an annoyance?” the comedian said.

Colbert hosted then-Vice President Kamala Harris on his CBS show in October. Despite a series of softball questions, Harris managed to create an unintentionally viral moment when she appeared unable to articulate how she would govern differently than Joe Biden.

“I mean, I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris responded, before laughing and then launching a long-winded response in which she dodged the question.

“Frankly, I love the American people and I believe in our country. I love that it is our character and nature to be ambitious.”