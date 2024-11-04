HBO’s John Oliver Calls Trump an ‘Active Threat’ in Wake of Two Assassination Attempts

HBO’s Last Week Tonight host John Oliver called former President Donald Trump an “active threat” during Sunday’s show — the latest inflammatory rhetoric from the corporate media seemingly designed to provoke yet another assassination attempt on Trump.

John Oliver appeared on the verge of tears as he delivered his monologue on Sunday’s show, imploring viewers to vote for Kamala Harris and repeatedly trashing Trump. “Wouldn’t it be great to live in a world where he’s no longer an active threat, just an annoyance?” Oliver said.

Oliver also smeared Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., mocked country star Lee Greenwood, and called any Latino who votes for Trump an “absolute dipshit.”

Oliver’s most inflammatory rhetoric against Trump came near the end of the monologue.

“I know he would put us through hell before he left the stage, but when the dust settled, he’d have lost two elections in a row and would be campaigning as an 82-year-old next time. I think he’d be done,” he said, provoking whoops of approval from the studio audience.

“And doesn’t that sound great? I know, the problems that he’s a symptom of would of course remain, but we wouldn’t have to deal with him anymore. Wouldn’t it be great to live in a world where he’s no longer an active threat, just an annoyance?”

Oliver’s monologue comes as the media ratcheted up the “Nazi” and “Hitler” rhetoric against Trump in the week leading up to the November 5 election. Last week’s Trump rally at Madison Square Garden in New York was endlessly smeared as a “Nazi rally” by MSNBC, Hillary Clinton, and even the Kamala Harris campaign, when Tim Walz compared it to a Nazi rally from the 1930s.

Breitbart News found multiple instances of media figures and prominent Democrats using inflammatory language against Trump in the weeks after he survived two assassination attempts.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com