Amazon’s ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Calls Matt Gaetz ‘A Motherfu**er,’ Asks What Has Bernie Sanders Accomplished

Amazon’s Reacher star Alan Ritchson called former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz “a motherfucker” and an “adversary,” before asking what Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has accomplished in his political career.

Ritchson, who is a former classmate of Gaetz’s, suggested in a recent interview with GQ Magazine that he and the ex-congressman have some sort of a feud going on.

“That motherfucker. We are adversaries,” the Blue Mountain State star said in reaction to GQ mentioning Gaetz’s name, as the actor and the congressman once went to school together in Florida.

“It’s shocking to me that the panhandle of Florida continues to vote for somebody — knowing everything we know about him and the promises that he’s made behind closed doors about pardoning certain criminals — he’s just not a good dude!” Ritchson exclaimed.

The actor went on to say that he sometimes desires to get involved in politics, just to outshine Gaetz’s career, but that he doesn’t think he would make it in that industry due to not being deceptive enough, bizarrely and amusingly seeming to suggest that the industry he currently works in — Hollywood — is somehow devoid of deceit.

“There’s part of me that wants to get into politics to outdo somebody like him for good, and there’s part of me that’s like, I’m not duplicitous enough to succeed in politics,” Ritchson told GQ.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star added that while some people do “a good job” in politics, they are “ineffective,” citing Sen. Sanders as an example.

“There are certain people that do a good job of staying true to who they are, but they’re ineffective,” he said. “I think Bernie Sanders is a hero. But it’s like, what has he accomplished?”

