Trans ‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Unhinged After Passport Updated to ‘Male’: ‘F**k This Administration’

HBO’s Euphoria star Hunter Schafer revealed that his passport has been changed from female to male — his actual biological sex — due to an executive order by President Donald Trump. “Fuck this administration,” the trans declared.

“I had a bit of a harsh reality check today,” Schafer began in a video posted to social media, before noting that President Trump had signed an executive order “to declare only two genders recognized by the state, male and female, assigned at birth.”

Watch Below:

The term “assigned at birth” is a phrase that left-wing and transgender activists use in place of simply stating “sex” or “biological sex,” as in to imply that the wrong sex was somehow “assigned” to them when they were born.

“As a result of this,” Schafer continued. “The Bureau of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications which a gender marker deferring from an applicant’s gender assigned at birth.”

“So my initial reaction to this — because our president is a lot of talk — was like, ‘I’ll believe it when I see it.’ And today, I saw it on my new passport. Male,” the actor said, holding his passport up for the camera.

Elsewhere in the video, Schafer explained, “I went to the federal passport agency today in L.A. — I’ve had to do this one time before, no part of the process was different.”

“I filled everything out, just like I normally would,” the Hunger Games star added. “I put female, and when it was picked up today — they had changed the marker to male.”

Watch Below:

The actor then went on to talk about how “privileged” he is for being “famous,” “white,” and “conventionally” beautiful.

“I want to acknowledge my privilege, like, not only as a, like, famous, like, celebrity trans woman who is white, and thin, and can adhere to, like, contemporary beauty standards, and I can participate in all of that, and I pass — and it still happened,” Schafer said.

“I don’t give a fuck that they put an ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change, really, anything about me or my transness,” the Cuckoo star continued.

Schafer went on to claim that his passport listing him as male makes “life a little harder.”

“It does make life a little harder,” the actor said. “I’ll find out next week when I have to travel abroad for the first time with my new passport.”

“But I’m pretty sure it’s going to come along with having to out myself to, like, border patrol agents and that whole gig much more often than I would like to,” Schafer — who is perhaps best known for playing a high school boy posing as a girl in HBO’s Euphoria — claimed.

Schafer also asserted that “trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never going to stop being trans.”

“A letter on a passport can’t change that,” the actor declared, adding, “Fuck this administration.”

