Kamala Harris Mocked After Receiving NAACP Award: ‘Participation Trophy’

Former Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked on social media after she received the Chairman’s Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards, where she fearmongered to audience members during her acceptance speech, claiming there are “flames on our horizons” and “shadows gathering over our democracy” during President Donald Trump’s second term.

“Remember this fraud? Kamala Harris accepting an award for doing absolutely nothing. The NAACP Image Awards proving once again that it’s all about optics, not achievements,” the popular X account Clown World wrote in a Saturday post, sharing video of Harris at the BET televised ceremony following her stunning defeat by President Trump.

Watch Below:

“Kamala Harris winning an award for ‘excellence’ in leadership is like giving an Oscar to a background extra,” another X user reacted, adding, “The NAACP really knows how to pick ’em.”

“Accepting awards like she’s done something worth celebrating is just a joke,” another echoed. “The NAACP Image Awards are all about flashing lights and not real accomplishments.”

Another X user referred to Harris receiving the Chairman’s Award as an attempt by the NAACP to “rehabilitate” her “after she committed genocide,” before calling the civil rights organization “absolute scum.”

“Kamala got an NAACP award despite holding the door open to fascism and enabling and assisting genocide,” another echoed.

“What did Kamala Harris win an NAACP award for? Wrong answers only,” one X user asked, to which another replied by quipping, “Killer recipe for word salad,” citing the former vice president’s proclivity for issuing incoherent or confusing remarks.

“Her bathtub collard green recipe!” another X user answered, recalling a bizarre moment on the 2024 presidential campaign trail, in which Harris claimed she prepares her collard greens in a bathtub.

Another X user stated that Harris had gotten a “participation trophy” at the NAACP Image Awards.

“What does she do now genuinely?” another asked.

Another X user replied to Harris’s remark that the American story will be written by the people, declaring, “Yup. That’s why we the people elected Donald J. Trump.”

