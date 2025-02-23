Kathie Lee Gifford Praises Trump for Protecting Her Family from ‘Psychopathic Murderer’

TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford has praised President Donald Trump for protecting her family during an incident more than 30 years ago when a “psychopathic murderer” threatened to kill Gifford and her newborn baby daughter.

“And this is why I will love this man for my whole life,” Gifford said about President Trump in a recent interview with “The Sage Steele Show.”

Kathie Lee Gifford broke down in tears when recalling the incident that took place when she was set to host the Miss America Pageant in Atlantic City in 1993.

The former host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee said her husband, the late NFL star and sports announcer Frank Gifford, received a call about the threat.

“The FBI called my husband, and they said, ‘Mr. Gifford, we have a problem. There’s this guy. This is a very, very bad human being. [He] was a psychopathic murderer. A rapist and murderer. And he’s coming to get your wife,” she said.

Gifford said her husband made a call to Trump, who at the time owned the Miss America franchise.

“And this is why I will love this man for my whole life,” she said of Trump. “He said, ‘Frank, don’t you worry about it. I’ve got your girls. I’ve got your girls. And don’t you worry.'”

Trump then sent a helicopter to transport members of the Gifford family to Atlantic City. In addition, four security guards were waiting for Gifford when she arrived at the venue, with one standing post outside her hotel room for her stay.

Gifford said she didn’t make the story public for years because she wanted to avoid politics, especially when it comes to Trump .

“I would cringe at times. I would go, ’Donald no, no,’” she told “The Sage Steele Show” in the February 6 interview. “That’s not the man I knew, you know? But the story I just told you is the man I know.”