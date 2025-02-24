Music Mogul Irv Gotti Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for Irv Gotti, the music mogul who crafted hits for Ja Rule, Ashanti, DMX and Jennifer Lopez all while founding the record label Murder Inc., has been revealed.

Irv Gotti’s older brother Chris Lorenzo says it was a “massive hemorrhagic stroke” that claimed the 54-year-old earlier this month.

As Breitbart News reported, the music mogul had battled diabetes-related issues and suffered what was described as a “minor stroke” in early 2024.

Lorenzo, 58, told the 2Way podcast his brother had been consuming Chinese food prior to suffering the catastrophic medical event.

“He’s 54 – I believe he was diagnosed in his late 40s,” Lorenzo said of the late Grammy-winning producer. “But Irv doesn’t go to the doctor so that’s why he’s so late being diagnosed.

“And when he finally did go get a real physical and a check-up, they were like, ‘You’re diabetic,’ and he didn’t believe it.”

Lorenzo appeared on the podcast, titled Remembering Irv Gotti Lorenzo: Fighting Diabetes and Stroke Awareness, with Gotti confidante Damon Dash, 53, and host Mark Halperin, 60.

Born Irving Lorenzo in Hollis, Queens, in 1971, his career began as a producer for New York MC Mic Geronimo, under the moniker DJ Irv.

His big break came when he contributed to Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, in 1996.

The rapper christened him the “don of hip-hop”, renaming him Irv Gotti in reference to the mafia boss John Gotti.

Gotti earned a Grammy for co-producing Ashanti’s eponymous debut in 2002, which won best contemporary R&B album, the BBC report notes.

He is survived by his three children, Angie, Sonny and Jonathan Wilson; his mother, Nee Nee Lorenzo; sisters Tina and Angie; and his brother with whom he co-founded Murder Inc.