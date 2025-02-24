‘Poker Face’ Star Natasha Lyonne Rants About ‘Death Toll’ in America Under Trump

Peacock’s Poker Face and Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black star Natasha Lyonne went on a bizarre world salad rant about the looming danger for American minorities and an alleged “death toll” in the United States under President Donald Trump.

“To really have, like, a death toll and be willing to do that is a pill too great for me to swallow,” Lyonne told the Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet at the 40th Independent Spirit Awards, adding, “When I think of the kids or, like, the 12-year-old girl that can’t get an abortion — that’s what really, like, rips me apart.”

Watch Below:

“Trump, wow, what a guy,” the American Pie star said. “Yes, well, when the orange drips, I, you know, it’s very weird to have, like, a showbiz guy in charge is surreal.”

Many, however, would raise eyebrows at the suggestion that the 45th and 47th president is merely “a showbiz guy,” especially given that President Trump has survived two assassination attempts on his life — one which resulted in him being shot in the ear, narrowly dodging death.

Lyonne continued her incoherent rant:

I mean, because, well, I’m actually pretty horrified by how strategic and effective this whole thing has been, and I think there’s a real disconnect in all of the noise around, like, the individuals that are going to be really taking the hits on an individual, like a human basis in the trans community, gay community, black community, you know, women.

“Like, I hate violence so much, and I just think it’s — that’s the part of it, like, this country’s always had, you know, insanity,” the actress added.

“But to really have, like, a death toll and be willing to do that is a pill too great for me to swallow,” Lyonne continued. “Like, beyond the sort of dialectic around oligarchs and whatever else, it’s, like, when I think of the kids or, like, the 12-year-old girl that can’t get an abortion or something, or, you know, that’s what really, like, rips me apart.”

“But, you know, ‘This is America,’ to quote Childish Gambino — Donald Glover,” the Russian Doll star declared. “So, it’s nothing we didn’t know, but always a horror to see up front, and, I don’t know.”