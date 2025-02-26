‘He’s Spent’: ‘Deadpool’ Creator Urges Marvel to Dump Mastermind Kevin Feige after Latest ‘Captain America’ Flop

Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of the popular comic character Deadpool, has urged Disney’s Marvel Studios to dump film franchise mastermind Kevin Feige on the heels of the studio’s latest superhero box office flop, Captain America: Brave New World.

The current era of Marvel films has struggled at the box office, failing with fans and critics alike, and Captain America: Brave New World has been no exception. Only a few releases in recent years have seemed to capture that once-certain Marvel box office magic, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

With the slump continuing, Liefeld recently argued in favor of someone else leading the Marvel film universe, per Deadline. Breitbart News reported that Captain America: Brave New World saw a 68 percent dropoff in box office profits from its first weekend in theaters. Liefeld noted this decline, suggesting that Marvel move on from the Feige era.

“Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent,” he said in an X post.

In another post, Liefeld insisted that “MCU is on an extended downside.”

“This is beyond a trend, it’s become the norm,” he added. “If this was sports, Feige would be removed. Marvel brand is like Dodgers, Lakers, Yankees, Celtics, coaches that win championships are removed a year later when the results are disappointing.”

Liefeld further blasted Marvel in an additional X post, writing, “8 movies crash over the last 3 years. Don’t we want better movies? You get the curiosity crowd then plunge.”

Some of the Deadpool co-creator’s criticism could be chalked up to sour grapes. Liefeld has said he felt snubbed by Feige and other Marvel top brass at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. He claimed that Feige largely ignored him on the red carpet, and he said that professional photos in which Liefeld posed alongside Deadpool & Wolverine creatives were later deleted and not used for press.

