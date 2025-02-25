Nolte: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Suffers Third Worst Box Office Drop in Marvel History

Well, it’s official: Captain America: Brave New World is a dud with the third-worst second-weekend drop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) 17-year history.

Between week one and week two, Brave New World dropped 68 percent, which is third only to The Marvels, which lost 78 percent of its audience, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which dropped 70 percent.

Currently, Brave New World sits at an anemic ten-day total of $141 million. Overseas, the news is not much better at $148 million. That brings the worldwide total to $290 million, which does not bode well for the Disney Grooming Syndicate to achieve profitability with this one.

The reported budget, with marketing costs, runs as high as $350 million. That puts break-even at right around $600 to $650 million, which means break-even is not going to happen. Disney insists the Brave New World budget was $180 million. No one believes that, including the establishment cucks who report it as though it’s gospel.

Right now, especially with that record-bad MCU CinemaScore of B-, the prospect of Brave New World hitting $200 million domestic and $500 million worldwide is questionable.

To say the MCU is in trouble would be an understatement, and pointing to the raging success of last year’s Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t count. Everyone knows that exists outside of the collapsing MCU.

Still to come this summer are two more Marvel movies that are not based on popular characters. Thunderbolts arrives in May. Yet another Fantastic Four lands in July.

What I’m most curious about are these upcoming Avengers movies. Avengers: Doomsday in May of 2026 and Avengers: Secret Wars in May of 2027.

Does anyone know who this new group of Avengers will be? More importantly, does anyone care?

In the past, these Avengers movies felt like event movies but only because we knew and liked the characters and the actors who played them. We wanted to see them come together. Who feels any excitement or anticipation about this new group? Is there any excitement at all?

More importantly, will bringing Robert Downey Jr. back as the villain Doomsday in these two Avengers movies, as an entirely different character, lure anyone to theater? I find the whole idea of the most popular MCU star playing someone else confusing, not to mention desperate.

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.