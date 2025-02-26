‘Island Boys’ Rapper Franky Venegas Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Franky Venegas, a social media influencer and half of the garish rap duo “Island Boys,” has been arrested in Florida on gun and drug charges.

Venegas, 23, known for his excessive tattoos and freakish spiked hairstyle, came into contact with police Sunday night while reportedly riding in the passenger side of a yellow Corvette.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office alleged that the vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman (later identified as Venegas’ girlfriend), went through a stop sign without stopping, which led an officer to pull over the duo. After a search by a K-9 unit, officers say they found a bag containing Oxycodone pills, a cut straw containing white powder, and a handgun missing its serial number inside the Corvette.

According to authorities, the bag of pills was found on the floor in front of the passenger seat. Police say Venegas, who performs under the name “Kodiyakredd,” claimed he had a prescription for the Oxycodone but could not provide any documentation to prove it.

Deputies booked the mumble rapper in the Collier County Jail in Naples, charging him with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

Venegas’ twin brother Alex gave a statement to TMZ suggesting that the firearm in the vehicle was a so-called “ghost gun”: “[B]ecause of the past, we are forever listed as being gang members [in police reports]. But we are not currently in no gang. My brother had a gun that was assembled in a house. He carries it for his protection, nothing gang related. He carries a gun like every other American.”

He was also arrested less than a year ago for allegedly impersonating his brother after he was pulled over for reckless driving.

The Venegas brothers shot to fame on TikTok in 2021 chilling in a pool while singing a hook that would eventually become a song titled “I’m an Island Boy.” The duo’s gaudy appearance, incomprehensible speech, and limited musical skill sparked a love-hate relationship with the Internet. The top comments on their viral music video are mostly roasts of the brothers, with zingers like: “I put this song as my alarm every morning; ever since then I’ve been waking up 30 minutes earlier so that I could turn it off before it even starts.”