Michelle Trachtenberg’s Cause of Death Unclear as Family Refuses Autopsy

The cause of Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Michelle Trachtenberg’s death will not be determined as the 39-year-old’s family has reportedly declined an autopsy.

According to Deadline, the actor’s family have chosen not to go forward with the procedure citing religious reasons. As no foul play is suspected, the decision was not overruled by the medical examiner.

The actor was found unresponsive in her New York City apartment on Wednesday by her mother, as Breitbart News reported.

It has been reported that she had recently undergone a liver transplant.

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away,” a statement from the family read. “The family requests privacy for their loss. There are no further details at this time.”

An NYPD source told CNN this week Trachtenberg reportedly had a recent medical issue and her death appeared to be related to natural causes.

Trachtenberg was known for her roles in films including Harriet the Spy, 17 Again, Mysterious Skin and EuroTrip as well as shows such as Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.