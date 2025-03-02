Oscars: ‘No Other Land’ Filmmakers Claim U.S. Foreign Policy Blocking Peace in Israel

The filmmakers for No Other Land accused the United States of blocking peace in Israel after winning the Oscar for Best Documentary on Sunday night.

Made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective, the documentary No Other Land, which has yet to land a U.S. distributor, reportedly “shows the destruction of the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta by Israeli soldiers and the alliance which develops between the Palestinian activist Basel and Israeli journalist Yuval,” per IMDB.

Accepting the award, the filmmakers claimed that Palestinians in the West Bank do not enjoy the same rights as Israelis under military law and later accused the United States of blocking the pathway to peace.

“We call on the world to take serious action to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people,” said Palestinian activist Basel Adra.

Yuval Abraham, an Israeli citizen, took the microphone and condemned the atrocities of October 7 as well as the invasion of Gaza while calling on the release of the hostages. He also accused the United States of blocking peace from happening in the region.

“The foreign policy in this country is helping to block [peace],” said Abraham.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.