Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Dies at Age 82

Country music legend Dolly Parton announced that her husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean died. He was 82-years-old.

In a post on X, Parton issued a statement thanking everyone for their "prayers and sympathy."

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together,” Parton said. “Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

Dean, who was born in July 1942, met Parton at a laundromat in Nashville, Tennessee when he was 21-years-old, and she was 18-years-old, and they went on to get married in 1966, according to Fox News.

While Dean was described as being private, and “rarely seen,” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 after the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Dean explained that his “first thought was” that he would end up marrying Parton.

“My first thought was ‘I’m gonna marry that girl,'” Dean said. “My second thought was, ‘Lord she’s good lookin,'” adding that “that was the day” when his “life began.”

Parton’s website on their 50th anniversary notes that the couple “met outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat in Nashville” on Parton’s “first day” in the city. Two years after they met, the couple went on to get married in Ringgold, Georgia:

Two years after that fateful meeting, Dolly and Carl were married on May 30, 1966. It was Memorial Day, Dolly and Carl traveled to Ringgold, GA, with her mother. They had a simple, private ceremony with only Avie Lee, the preacher and his wife in attendance. Since that day, Dolly and Carl have lived happily-ever-after for 50 years. They’ve loved and supported each other while respecting each other’s independence.

In an interview with People in 1977, Parton described Dean as being “sort of shy and quiet,” adding that what they have “is so sweet.” The outlet also noted that Dean has “stayed out of Dolly’s career.”