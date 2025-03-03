Fashion Notes: 10 Best and Worst Dressed from the 2025 Academy Awards

Last night’s Academy Awards had a handful of surprises though none were as shocking as those seen on the red carpet.

Here, I break down my best and worst dressed for the evening.

Best Dressed: Mikey Madison in Dior

This Dior number on Mikey Madison took the cake for the evening. I was even more inclined to put Madison atop my best dressed list when I learned that the gown is a recreation of Dior’s Bal à Paris silhouette, featured in Christian Dior’s 1956 collection.

Timelessness is what Oscar night is all about.

Worst Dressed: Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli

What in the jellyfish from the off-Broadway production of Finding Nemo is going on here?

Best Dressed: Ariana Grande in Schiaparelli

When I saw Grande come onstage at the opening of the Oscars in this breathtaking custom Schiaparelli ball gown, obviously a play on Judy Garland’s ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz, I couldn’t believe she hadn’t chosen to wear it on the red carpet.

A gown of this caliber and craftsmanship deserves several moments.

The gown is embroidered with more than 150,000 Siam sequins and even features a 3D trompe l’oeil vintage shoe at the back. Of course, matching slippers top this homage to one of the greatest films of all time.

Worst Dressed: Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

I have never in my life wanted a movie press tour to be over than the one for Wicked. It feels like everything we’ve come to know about Cynthia Erivo is against our will. And then there’s the fashion component.

Erivo has spent the press tour dressing in various forms of Wicked‘s Elphaba Thropp. Unfortunately, Oscar night was no different. This custom Louis Vuitton deep green velvet Judy Jetson ballgown is hopefully the last time we’ll have to stomach this all.

Best Dressed: Monica Barbaro in Dior

Monica Barbaro is a breath of fresh air in this custom Dior gown featuring a hand-beaded bodice and voluminous skirt with box pleats. This number took me back to Gwenyth Paltrow’s famous Ralph Lauren gown that she wore to the 1999 Oscars with its shade of pale pink and nothing more than glittering jewelry.

This is how you do effortless.

Worst Dressed: Zoe Saldana in Saint Laurent

Zoe Saldana in custom Saint Laurent may be the first time an ensemble designed by the great Anthony Vacarello landed on my worst dressed list.

Put it this way, if a dress resembles food in any way — in this case, a burgundy wedding cake with three tiers and glitter frosting on top — it’s a big ‘ole NO.

Best Dressed: Scarlett Johansson In Thierry Mugler

Scarlett Johansson decided to dip deep into the other-worldly archives of the late Thierry Mugler for last night’s Academy Awards. Fashion and culture lovers will know Mugler as one of only a handful of designers who helped shape the high society futuristic look of the 1990s.

ScarJo’s gown is from Mugler’s 2000 Fall/Winter Haute Couture known as Les Méduses. It’s a sort of theatrical throwback to the glamour of yesteryear.

Worst Dressed: Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano

Your leftovers wrapped in aluminum foil and then triple wrapped in saran wrap. This was my one and only thought when seeing Whoopi Goldberg in this “gown” from Christian Siriano.

Best Dressed: Demi Moore in Armani Privé

Demi Moore came dressed to take home the Oscar last night. But now, she joins the ranks of Glenn Close, Judy Garland, Catherine Deneuve, and others, who are considered greats despite having never won Oscars.

Moore, though, did win with this crystal-embroidered Armani Privé featuring a plunging neckline, pleated hips, and a train. And can we talk about this cinched waist?! She’s taken the substance and I’m not mad about it.

Worst Dressed: Halle Berry in Christian Siriano

Halle Berry wore a really expensive shattered mirror. Take from that what you will.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.