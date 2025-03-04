Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Down to Business on Capitol Hill in Ralph Lauren Suit

First Lady Melania Trump visited Capitol Hill on Monday, advocating passage of the Take It Down Act to protect Americans from deepfake revenge porn, in yet another suit.
Mrs. Trump joined members of activists, members of Congress, and Senators to promote the legislation that seeks to criminalize the publication of such deepfake revenge porn.
For the business trip, Mrs. Trump chose a three-piece camel hair suit from Ralph Lauren’s 2021 fall/winter collection. The single-breasted jacket features peaked lapels and besom pockets as well as waist darts and princess seams.
Mrs. Trump paired the suit with BB 105mm suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, which retail for $825.
This is the third consecutive occasion that Mrs. Trump has chosen a menswear-inspired look in her role as first lady since the start of the new administration.
Mrs. Trump opted for a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo for her official White House portrait and later wore a Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo to attend a dinner in the East Room.
