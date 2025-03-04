Disney Disaster: Hulu Apologizes for Tech Glitches During Streamed Oscars Telecast

The streaming platform Hulu, a subsidiary of Disney, has apologized for tech glitches and outages during its livestream of the Oscars telecast on Sunday.

During the Oscars telecast on Sunday, several users took to social media to complain that the livestream of the broadcast on Hulu inexplicably lost connection. The platform later apologized and blamed the problem on “technical issues.”

“Yesterday evening, we experienced technical and livestream issues on Hulu which impacted some Oscars viewers. We apologize for the experience. A full replay of the event is available on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+,” A Disney spokesperson said in a statement.

According to TheWrap, the Oscars broadcast was the first time it aired on both ABC and Hulu at the same time.

“According to Down Detector, a digital service monitoring site, well over 30,000 users reported issues using their Hulu accounts to watch the Oscars,” the outlet noted.

“In response to the thousands of early reports, the official Hulu Support account on X posted at 4:39 p.m., ‘Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.