Roseanne Barr: Democrat Protests of Trump’s Congressional Address ‘The Final Nail in Their Coffin’

On a night of political theater perhaps not seen in U.S. history, with Democrats protesting President Donald Trump’s primetime address to Congress, several members walking out, shouting at the president, and Texas Democrat Al Green being removed from the chamber, actress Roseanne Barr said the spectacle marks an end for the Democrats.

“I take back when I said USAID was the final nail in the Democrat coffin – tonight was,” the Roseanne star said of the night and of the now near defunct U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Democrat rancor kicked off as President Trump was counting his election and how he won the popular vote. Republicans shouted down Democrats by chanting “USA!”

Rep. Green continued to scream at Trump, ignoring Speaker Johnson’s warnings to return to his seat. Eventually Green was escorted from the chamber, to ruckus applause.

Republicans quickly began chanting “na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!”

The Democrat lawmakers protests are just the latest sign that they’re out of touch with the American voters. Several polls showed the president’s speech was met with overwhelming support from viewers.

A CBS News poll shows 76 percent of Americans approving of what Trump said in his speech, while just 23 percent disapproved.