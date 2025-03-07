Watch: NYPD Detective Sparks Outrage Pole Dancing in a G-String for Racy Rap Music Video

A New York Police Department (NYPD) detective has sparked significant outrage in her community for pole dancing in a G-string for a racy rap music video.

Melissa Mercado has served in the NYPD special victims’ unit for seven years and was a respected detective in her field until she randomly appeared in a music video from World Hip Hop wearing a G-string and twerking her voluptuous buttocks while being showered in dollar bills by Hempstead rapper S-Quire.

“Wanna tell you ’bout a girl named Keisha,” the rapper says in the video for his song “Doin That.” “A– thick. Just want to smash it quick. I like the way she’s doing that, the way she’s sliding up the pole.”

“I have no words,” one disgusted detective told the New York Post.

According to the Post, records show that Mercado is “a $144,000-a-year grade 3 detective assigned to Bronx special victims.” Though she did not earn a credit in the video, NYPD sources identified the woman as Mercado. Though some detectives expressed disgust, the NYPD police union said she committed no fireable offense and would only have to file an “off-duty employment application.”

“What she’s doing really has nothing to do with her as an employee, as an NYC detective,” a police union source told the Post. “She’s not wearing NYPD paraphernalia. Nothing in the video says she’s a detective.

“If she is performing for money, if she has a side gig, the job would want to know about that,” the source added. “The member would be obligated to file an off-duty employment application. I would say nothing she does in the video is the department’s business.”

Retired NYPD Special Victims Division Chief Michael Osgood felt differently, calling her conduct “unbecoming of an officer.”

“There’s a line of thinking that what you do off duty, you do off duty,” Osgood said. “But I think this conduct is unbecoming a police officer. I find it wrong morally if you’re a special victims detective.”

