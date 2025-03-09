Punk Rocker Jello Biafra Changes Song ‘Nazi Punks F**k Off’ Into Anti-Trump Anthem: ‘We’re Staring at a Real Fascist Dictatorship’

Jello Biafra, the frontman of the legendary punk rock band Dead Kennedys, changed the band’s song “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” into an anti-Trump anthem.

During a recent Dead Kennedys performance, Biafra — born Eric Reed Boucher — who once pushed against the establishment, joined forces with deep state bureaucrats embedded in government for scores of decades by attacking President Donald Trump.

Biafra changed his band’s 1981 song, “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” to “Nazi Trumps Fuck Off” during a performance this week at the Marquis Theater in Denver, Colorado, where the bands Necrot and The Calaveras Brothers appeared onstage as guest performers.

Before launching into the anti-Trump song, the Dead Kennedys frontman referred to the entertainment company Live Nation as the “Elon Musk of concert companies,” claiming it “has its claws” in the Marquis Theater.

“We’ve been family for a long fucking time, man,” Biafra told his crowd. “I first saw [Sepultura] in Denver with Ministry and Helmet. That show, in what should have still been called Mammoth Gardens.”

“Now, Live Nation has its claws into this place, too. I haven’t been here since they got this place,” the Dead Kennedys singer continued, adding, “The Elon Musk of concerts companies.”

Biafra went on to tease, “I lot of you know this song. It was originally just written about people being really fucking violent in the pit and acting like a bunch of Nazis.”

“Then, when it got to places that had real dictators and real fascists, like Brazil, and Eastern Europe, it became more, it became kind of a revolutionary cry,” the Dead Kennedys frontman added of the 1981 track.

Biafra then bizarrely proclaimed that now, “For the first time ever, we are staring at a real, live fascist dictatorship with red, white, and blue brownshirts all over this country.”

The punk rock singer then fantasied about the idea of ending up on President Trump’s radar, adding, “It’s gonna take them awhile to get to me, but I’m enough on the shit list for what I’ve said about dirty Donnie Trump and whatnot — you never know.”

“So now, this song has a slightly different name I think we can all relate to,” Biafra declared, before shouting, “Nazi Trumps, Fuck Off!”

This is not the first time Biafra has tweaked the lyrics of a Dead Kennedys song.

Notably, the punk rock band’s 1980 track “Holiday in Cambodia” features lyrics that include the N-word.

“Play ethnicky jazz to parade your snazz / On your five-grand stereo / Braggin’ that you know how the n***ers feel cold / And the slums got so much soul,” Biafra sings in the 80’s punk song.

Biafra, however, appears to have some regrets, as he was heard replacing the N-word with “folks” during recent performances.

