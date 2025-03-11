HBO’s John Oliver: ‘There Are Positive Things You Can Say About Reagan, Like … He’s Dead’

HBO MAX funnyman John Oliver listed two positive things you could say about President Ronald Reagan: “‘He was our only president to make a movie with a chimp,’ or ‘He’s dead.’”

Oliver was sounding off on what he called “centrist Democrats” and their generally fecklessness response to Rep. Al Green (D-TX) being removed from the House chamber after her refused to take his seat and cease shouting at President Donald Trump during his Congressional address Tuesday night.

The Last Week Tonight host took umbrage with the split screen of Green being booted from the chamber for grandstanding, when other Republicans who shouted at past presidents weren’t handled similarly.

It was Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s Democratic response to President Trump and her invoking Reagan that really set Oliver off.

“Reagan must be rolling in his grave. We all want an end to the war in Ukraine, but Reagan understood that true strength required America to combine our military and economic might with moral clarity,” Slotkin said last week, in response to Trump’s foreign policy. “As a Cold War kid, I’m thankful it was Reagan and not Trump in office in the 1980s. Trump would have lost us the Cold War.”

Insert a furious Oliver.

“Yeah, she criticized Trump by praising Reagan. And I will admit there are positive things you can say about Reagan, like ‘He was our only president to make a movie with a chimp,’ or ‘He’s dead,’ but his moral clarity might come as a surprise to any gay people who lived through the 1980s.”

