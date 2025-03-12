Watch: Bill Maher Doubts If America Will ‘Ever See a Democrat President Again’

Comedian Bill Maher wondered aloud if America will “ever see a Democrat president again” during a rather frank moment with Kid Rock.

Maher shared his fretful thoughts during an interview on his Club Random podcast that featured Kid Rock as his guest. The discussion first centered on whether or not the 2020 election was “rigged.”

“He lost an election. Was every one a hit record? No. Does every one of my jokes land? No. You lose a few and it’s just a better story and it would make me breathe a lot easier because I’m not sure that this crowd is every going to give — I don’t know if we’ll ever see a Democrat president again because I just don’t think that they are of a mind that that can happen without it ruining the country, so they convince themselves they have to do it,” he said.

“They don’t want to do it, they just have to do it because otherwise a Democrat will get [in],” he added.

Kid Rock said that too many people in the Democratic Party has fallen in line with talking points.

“Somebody starts something and you see the talkings points come out, like the cops or the White House, this, that, and the other,” he said. “Everyone gets on the same talking points. They use them a lot in the news now. Everybody’s talking this, they’re saying this, the end of — what is the big one now, it’s constitutional something or other.”

“The reason the Democrats have a hard time prosecuting this case and making Americans care as much as they should have is because there’s a version, a slighter, less damaging, less threatening to the Constitution version of all of it that the Democrats know,” countered Maher.

“Everything is a slippery slope. Trump’s a king! Yeah, they all try to act like kings to a degree. These people just take it to a different degree and also the Democrats do draw the line at when they lose an election, they just quit,” he added. “They quit quick. I mean, Kamala Harris was in like the Bahamas on Thursday. I mean, they just [go], okay, we lost, get out of town, we’ll try again next year, no big deal.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.