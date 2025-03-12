Watch: Rapper Lil Yachty Calls Black Lives Matter a ‘Scam’

Rapper Lil Yachty did not censor his opinion on Black Lives Matter (BLM), referring to the organization as a “scam” that defrauded people.

Lil Yachty knocked BLM when appearing with influencer Quenlin Blackwell on her cooking show.

“How much have you spent on charitable causes this year?” she asked him.

After Lil Yachty hesitated to answer, Blackwell asked if he ever donated to BLM.

“BLM is a scam,” the rapper said.

“Clip that,” a shocked Blackwell said. “Send it to the fucking news.”

“BLM was literally a scam. They had bought mansions and… you probably wouldn’t know about it,” he said.

In 2022, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted to using the group’s $6 million property to host private parties after she had previously resigned from the organization amid scrutiny over her spending of charitable funds. As Breitbart News reported at the time:

One of those events took place in January 2021, where she apparently sought “refuge at the property amid threats on her life.” However, at that time, she chose to host an inauguration party celebrating the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with roughly 15 people, “including BLM Los Angeles chapter members and other prominent movement supporters,” according to the AP. Two months later, Cullors threw her son a birthday party at the BLM property, but she told the outlet “she intended to pay a rental fee to the foundation.”

Tax documents filed with the IRS also showed that Cullors would spend lavish funds for her brother and child’s father to perform various services.

“The tax documents as seen by numerous media outlets reveal BLM paid a company owned by Damon Turner, the father of Cullors’ child, nearly $970,000 to help “produce live events” and provide other “creative services,’” noted Breitbart News.

