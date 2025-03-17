Actress Mia Farrow Wants to ‘Lock Up’ Trump Over Deportation of Venezuela Gang Bangers

Left-wing actress Mia Farrow jumped to her social media Monday to spread conspiracy theories about the Trump administration’s deportations of violent Tren de Aragua gang bangers to El Salvador.

The Rosemary’s Baby star jumped to her account on the left-wing echo chamber BlueSky app in reply to a post made by Vice President JD Vance, who wrote “There were violent criminals and rapists in our country. Democrats fought to keep them here. President Trump deported them.”

To that, Farrow hinted that the Trump administration maybe didn’t deport any criminals at all because “We have no idea who was sent.” She also promulgated the false claim that officials “ignored” a judge’s “binding” orders to stop the deportation.

“We have no idea who was sent to that nightmare prison in El Salvador. They were denied a hearing.” she wrote.

“Trump regime ignored a Judge’s order (binding under the law),” she said, and added, “The ppl were sent via military plane so – if they had already taken off as claimed, the plane could & should have turned back.”

“Lock him up,” she concluded.

Democrats are working overtime to promulgate the claim that the Trump administration purposefully “ignored” a court order that aimed to stop the deportation flight that landed in El Salvador on Sunday. But the facts are far less clear.

President Trump had invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act as the basis for his deportation of 238 members of the dangerous Venezuelan TdA gang along with 23 members of the equally violent and dangerous MS-13 gang.

But Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had issued an order on Saturday evening meant to stop the deportation flight from taking off. However, the White House claimed that the court order had no legal standing, and even so, the flights had already left U.S. airspace before the court acted.

The White House did not “refuse to comply” with the court order, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Breitbart News.

“The Administration did not ‘refuse to comply’ with a court order. The order, which had no lawful basis, was issued after terrorist TdA aliens had already been removed from U.S. territory. The written order and the Administration’s actions do not conflict,” Leavitt added.

“Moreover, as the Supreme Court has repeatedly made clear,” she continued, “federal courts generally have no jurisdiction over the President’s conduct of foreign affairs, his authorities under the Alien Enemies Act, and his core Article II powers to remove foreign alien terrorists from U.S. soil and repel a declared invasion,” she continued. “A single judge in a single city cannot direct the movements of an aircraft carrier full of foreign alien terrorists who were physically expelled from U.S. soil.”

Whatever results this legal tug of war return, what is most notable about Farrow’s social media post is that she is doing exactly what Vice President Vance accused the Democrats of doing; she is arguing to keep dangerous terroristic gangbangers in the U.S.A.

